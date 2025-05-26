Angels Manager Provides Exciting Mike Trout Injury Update
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has been out for a while now with a knee injury, though the forecast for his return shows some hope regarding his outlook in the near future.
Trout has been on the shelf since April 30 with a bone bruise on his left knee, which has kept him out for weeks now, though he could be returning to the field soon.
“He certainly looked like he’s ready to go,” Angels manager Ron Washington told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
“He hit. He ran with resistance, and then he ran sprints, and he walked off the field with his head high and a smile on his face. But his future is in our trainers’ (hands). When they say he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go. But he has to run the bases.”
During his rehabilitation, Trout has started jogging on the field before games, and he has been in the batting cages regularly, taking repetitions and playing catch, though he has been hesitant to move much.
The final step will be him running the bases, which is where he initially injured his knee in the first place.
Before his injury, Trout was struggling to produce a high level offensively, especially for his all-time great standard.
He was hitting .179/.264/.462 with nine home runs, two stolen bases and 18 RBIs through 29 games.
He still showed a good amount of power in his bat, but batting average and on-base percentage were nowhere near his typical level.
He was below average in terms of run creation with a 94 wRC+ and was performing at replacement level according to his WAR.
Whenever he does hit the field again, he will need to start producing like the star has been and is being paid to be for the Angels, or any hope of reaching the playoffs will not be fulfilled.
