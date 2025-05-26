Angels May Switch Mike Trout's Position Again Upon Return
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is inching closer every day to returning, though his position when he does come back remains to be seen.
Trout has been out for weeks with a knee injury, which was aggravated while running out a ground ball.
The team has seemingly been carefully bringing him along, having him ramp up his workload as he continues to feel better.
The former American League MVP has been running on the field and taking at-bats in the batting cage as well, though he still has to run the bases a couple of times before returning.
Angels manager Ron Washington is still unsure where Trout will play when he comes back.
“Once Mike is back, we can have that conversation right there, accomplish what we’re trying to accomplish, and move on,” Washinton told reporters.
“We don’t have to have pre-conversations.”
It is interesting that the conversation has not been had regarding his position, though with his return seemingly within the next few weeks, Washington will need to talk to Trout about where it is ideal for him to play.
The two options are likely right field, where he has played most of the season, or strictly being a batter as a designated hitter, which would limit some injury risk from playing in the outfield.
Regardless of where he lines up, Trout will need to be a much more productive hitter if the team wants to have any hope of a Wild Card berth.
Through 29 games played, he is slashing .179/.264/.462 with nine home runs and 18 RBIs, still showing impressive power, but lacking consistent contact and patience at the plate to get on base regularly.
His strikeout rate is the highest of his entire career, and he is walking less than he ever has, which led to him ranking below average in terms of run creation.
The Angels will hope that his extended time in the batting cages will lead to adjustments that can have Trout return somewhat close to his greatness.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.