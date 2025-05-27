Angels’ Taylor Ward Reveals Simple Move That Led to Historic Offensive Streak
The Los Angeles Angels have been racking up wins over these past few weeks as key hitters like Taylor Ward have broken out of their slumps and started generating runs.
Ward was hitting .176/.218/.360 through his first 32 games, well below his typical production.
The left fielder ended up requesting to face some minor league pitchers, and the team granted it to him, hoping he could rediscover his mechanics that led to him being such a solid hitter.
He managed to get granted these live at-bats on May 6 and 7 before games against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Both sessions were around 35 pitches each and featured work with hitting coach Johnny Washington.
According to reporting from Rhett Bollinger, Angels insider for MLB.com, the sessions ended up being turning points for Ward.
"By Ward’s own admission, the first round didn’t go well, as he was doing the same things he was doing during his funk at the plate," Bollinger wrote.
"But after sitting with hitting coach Johnny Washington after the session, the two found that his mechanics were off. He wasn't staying back enough with his swing, and once they talked it over, Ward was able to make an adjustment, and he's been one of the game’s hottest hitters since then."
His production in his 16 games since has been other-worldly, slashing .318/.370/.788 and hitting eight home runs, five doubles, and 24 RBIs.
His run has also featured a go-ahead grand slam Tuesday against the A's, and 10 straight games with an extra-base hit, truly turning his season around and the Angels' season as well.
All it took for Ward was a mechanical adjustment to his swing, and his offensive production has been stellar since.
“Definitely after the first round of live [bullpens], we just went back and quickly were able to make an adjustment,” Ward told Bollinger.
“And since then, I'm sticking with that adjustment. So it’s definitely a testament to the [live BPs]. That’s helped me a lot.
“During the lives, I wasn’t staying on my back side and was kind of falling and couldn’t hold anything back there.
“But I’ve been able to keep that back leg down in the ground and hold. And it allows me to read the ball and be on time.”
Ward, now 31 years old and in his eighth season in the majors, has been known to be a streaky hitter for most of his career.
His season production now has him as an above-average run creator and an above-replacement level player as well, a true feat considering the poor start he had.
Ward's production could put him in the eye of playoff contenders who need a left fielder — like the San Diego Padres — and it could net the organization a nice haul.
The team could also keep Ward, allowing him to help guide the development of the franchise's young prospects.
Either way, Ward hitting this well has been an absolute boost for the team.
