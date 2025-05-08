Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Sign Reliever, Outfielder Appears to Lose Starting Job, Walk-Off Win

May 3, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) scores against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. / Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels won in walk-off fashion, 5-4, over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday thanks to a Jorge Soler bases-clearing double. The Halos moved to 15-20 on the year.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Angels signed a veteran reliever to bolster their bullpen. The southpaw was sought after by multiple teams before deciding to put pen to paper with the Halos.

Finally, manager Ron Washington seemed to hint at some upcoming changes regarding the outfield. The struggling outfielder has had his share of issues on both sides of the ball while not having a consistent spot in the starting lineup recently.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Sign Veteran Journeyman Reliever in Free Agency

Angels Manager Seems to Hint at Outfielder Losing Starting Job

Former Angels First Baseman Slams Donald Trump for Movie Tariffs, Cheating at Golf

MLB Insider Believes Angels Should Blow It Up Amid Struggles

Angels Promote Pair of Former Major Leaguers After Recent Signings

Full Breakdown of Angels' Benches-Clearing Incident, With One Big Surprise

What's Mike Trout's Pregame Routine Before Angels Games? Superstar Outfielder Answers

