Angels Notes: Halos Sign Reliever, Outfielder Appears to Lose Starting Job, Walk-Off Win
The Los Angeles Angels won in walk-off fashion, 5-4, over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday thanks to a Jorge Soler bases-clearing double. The Halos moved to 15-20 on the year.
Ahead of the eventual victory, the Angels signed a veteran reliever to bolster their bullpen. The southpaw was sought after by multiple teams before deciding to put pen to paper with the Halos.
Finally, manager Ron Washington seemed to hint at some upcoming changes regarding the outfield. The struggling outfielder has had his share of issues on both sides of the ball while not having a consistent spot in the starting lineup recently.
