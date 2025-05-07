Angels Manager Seems to Hint at Outfielder Losing Starting Job
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington has suggested that outfielder Jo Adell might not be a starter anymore amid his defensive struggles and offensive issues.
Adell is not the only Angels player struggling with hitting this year, as most of the roster is facing some form of hitting issues as the team works to establish a consistent offensive performance game in and game out.
In Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Jo Adell hit a home run after coming into the game to pinch hit, which was notable since he did not start.
Adell is again out of the starting lineup in Wednesday's game.
Washington was asked if Adell remains a starter in either center field or right field, to which the manager gave a non-committal answer.
"I see Adell as one of our outfielders. That's the way I see it. That's the only answer I got for you," Washington told reporters.
Washington appears to have designated Adell as a rotation outfielder rather than a guaranteed starter.
Adell has been below replacement level this season with a -0.6 WAR and an abysmal 51 wRC+, which measures run creation and puts league average at 100.
He is slashing .183/.224/.323, with three home runs, 15 RBIs, and one stolen base.
Apart from his issues hitting the ball, his fielding has also been poor this season, with four total errors in 28 games: Three fielding and one throwing error.
His home run against the Jays should help his case for more opportunities moving forward, though his playing time prospects could be enhanced by an injury to outfielder Gustavo Campero.
It was an ankle injury to Campero that allowed Adell to get into the game and hit the home run. It could also give him another chance to get in the good graces of Washington.
