Angels Sign Veteran Journeyman Reliever in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels signed left-handed pitcher Andrew Vazquez to a minor league deal, aiming to add another arm to the bullpen, which has struggled to maintain low run totals.
Vazquez will receive $800,000 in MLB, with an assignment clause on July 1 and a release clause on Aug. 1, according to Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston.
Both clauses are meant to give the pitcher an opt-out if he does not crack the roster.
At least six teams were seeking to sign the lefty, but he ultimately chose the Angels, likely due to the opportunity to elevate his position on the bullpen priority list.
Vazquez was last in the league in 2023 with the Detroit Tigers. He has been passed around among several teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia Phillies.
He was drafted by the Minnesota Twins but spent only two big league seasons there before joining the Dodgers, where he pitched just over one inning.
His best stint was with the Phillies, where he recorded a 3.35 ERA across 48 innings pitched, achieving 34 strikeouts and 14 walks.
For his career, Vazquez has a 4.24 ERA, having pitched 63 innings in the majors and recording a total of 63 strikeouts and 31 walks.
Last season, he played for the Tigers' Triple-A team, where he faced challenges, recording a 5.11 ERA and failing to make the major league roster.
He was pitching in the Mexican League to start the year, where he pitched a little over seven innings, recording six strikeouts, one walk, and three saves.
His fastball averaged 89.2 mph in 2023, though it still hovers around that range. His low velocity is a major obstacle that causes him to throw a slider more than 80 percent of the time.
He has more success against lefty batters, which could land the Angels a potential lefty specialist who can eat some innings in the regular season.
