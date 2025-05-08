Full Breakdown of Angels' Benches-Clearing Incident, With One Big Surprise
Baseball players have a tendency to be very sensitive creatures.
They don't want to look bad on the field — and they definitely do not want to be shown up by the opposing team. In the case of the "skirmish" between the Los Angeles Angels and the Detroit Tigers last week, stud pitcher Tarik Skubal got into it with one of the Angels best players in Zach Neto.
Neto uncorked an absolute bomb against Skubal to lead off the game — taking him 429 feet to dead center for the lead-off homer. Neto understandably was marveling at what he just did... perhaps a bit too much for Skubal's liking.
Two innings later when Neto was up for his second plate appearance, Skubal struck him out with a lethal 99.4 mph heater. Skubal appeared to shout something in Neto's direction, which caused the infielder to turn around and walk toward the mound.
Of course, this led to both teams emptying their respective dugouts and bullpens.
Jomboy Media — a media entity known for having creative and downright hilarious recaps of specific baseball plays — released a play-by-play of the incident. While it wasn't overly obvious in real time, this video did uncover a very fascinating development.
With reading of lips, the initial back-and-forth is rather entertaining. Skubal told Neto to "go sit down now" while Neto correctly reminded the pitcher that he only got him out "one time" on the evening by that point.
While that appeared to be the end of the kerfuffle, players from both teams were quick on the proverbial trigger. Tigers and Angels players ran out to join a non-existent scuffle for some unknown reason. It was ridiculous to the point that pitchers running in from the outfield bullpen were stopped halfway and told to head back to their post.
As the commotion was brewing, Skubal looked a bit reflective standing on the mound surrounded by teammates and coaches. As caught on camera and narrated by the powers that be at Jomboy, Skubal looked into the L.A. dugout, presumably at Neto, and patted himself on the chest as to say "my bad" for starting the entire incident.
Neto then was filmed looking back at the direction of the mound with a head nod as to acknowledge Skubal's apology.
Rarely do you see competitors at this level acknowledge one another in this manner mid-game. Skubal and the Tigers ultimately got the last laugh, as Neto's homer was the only run the Angels scored during Detroit's emphatic 9-1 victory.
