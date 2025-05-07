What's Mike Trout's Pregame Routine Before Angels Games? Superstar Outfielder Answers
The Los Angeles Angels are without Mike Trout for at least the next week as he recovers from a bone bruise in his knee.
After a red-hot 9-5 start to the season, things have turned sour — fast — for the Halos. A series of cold bats and high strikeout rates have plagued the Angels for the back half of April and into May.
Before Trout went on the injured list, he was one of the many Halos struggling. However, despite his paltry .179 average, he had nine home runs and 18 RBIs.
Even with Trout on the injured list, the team should lean on him to provide advice on how they can break out of their offensive struggles. According to Trout, it all starts with the pregame routine.
Before going on the IL, Trout told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register that he would take between 35-50 swings in a batting cage before every game.
“You should be able to master BP, and direct the ball where it’s going,” Trout said.
As for his pregame notes for a pitcher he's preparing to face, Trout has no interest in over-preparing.
“For me, less is more,” Trout said. “I want to know what he has, what his secondary stuff is. I don’t sit on anything. I just look fastball all the time and react to offspeed stuff. For some people, it’s different.”
Moments before the game, Trout said he will take another 10 fast balls and 10 breaking balls, and then he's ready to perform.
One of the main focusses of this offseason was to keep Trout healthy. This was emphasized by moving him from center field to right field, a place he logged just one start in since 2012.
While that hit a minor speed bump recently, the Angels will hope a healthy Trout doesn't only return soon, but helps his teammates break out of their collective offensive cold spell.
