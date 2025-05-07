Former Angels First Baseman Slams Donald Trump for Movie Tariffs, Cheating at Golf
JT Snow has maintained a relatively low profile since he played his final major league game in 2008. The former Angels first baseman (1993-96) last year joined the independent Oakland Ballers as a first base coach and bench coach. More recently, he joined San Francisco sports-talk radio station KNBR (680-AM) as a fill-in host.
Snow's thoughts on the economics of the film industry, and Donald Trump, maintained an even lower profile — until Monday, when he went off on the President for meddling with a policy close to his family's heart.
"Hey Trump," Snow wrote on Twitter/X. "100% tariff on movies made outside America. Why don’t you shut the hell up and stay out of the movie business, what a flipping joke.. My son is the best film student at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, and now he has to deal with this, these are good kids trying to get their career started you don’t have to have your hands in everything! Stay out of this !"
Sunday, Trump said he would impose a 100 percent tariff on all movies produced outside the U.S., but issued no specific details about the policy. According to Reuters, Trump's pronouncement followed a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with his Hollywood ambassador, actor Jon Voight, special advisor Steven Paul, and media executive Scott Karol.
A White House spokesperson said later Sunday "no final decisions have been made" about film tariffs.
Absent any details, it's impossible to know what aspect of a film tariff policy would alarm Snow. Producer Todd Garner told Reuters that tariffs could have the unintended consequence of stymieing creativity in the film industry.
"How would you make 'Saving Private Ryan' in the U.S.? In Shreveport?" Garner told Dawn Chmielewski, Lisa Richwine and Andrea Shalal. "Or a globe-trotting 'Mission: Impossible?'"
Snow wasn't done with his rant against the President.
"And by the way…..Donald Trump cheats at golf," Snow wrote on Twitter/X. "I know that for a fact! The most honorable game and you cheat? And you couldn’t pay me to buy a Tesla!"
Snow, 57, is the son of former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and radio analyst Jack Snow.
Snow came to the Angels in the December 1992 trade that sent pitcher Jim Abbott to the New York Yankees. He spent the next four seasons in Anaheim, capturing the American League Gold Glove Award at first base in 1995 and 1996.
In 1995, Snow hit .289 with 24 home runs and 102 RBIs for the Angels, portending his potential at a position dominated by sluggers. Although he would only crack the 20-homer mark twice more, Snow enjoyed a long career and played his final game at age 40.
The Angels traded Snow to the San Francisco Giants in November 1996 for pitcher Allen Watson and minor leaguer Fausto Macey.
