MLB Insider Believes Angels Should Blow It Up Amid Struggles
The Los Angeles Angels had a promising start to the 2025 season, but the team has unraveled over the past couple of weeks, suffering through significant losing streaks due to cold bats and subpar pitching.
The Angel came into the season with additional veteran help to assist in the development of the team's younger players, though it seems everyone is struggling to get going.
Considering their poor results, ESPN baseball insider Bradford Doolittle has advocated for a dramatic restructuring of the Angels' roster.
More news: Angels Future Hall of Famer Teaches Teammates Perfect Lesson After Struggles
"Remember the glory days of April 12, when L.A. was 9-5 and it seemed its floor-raising project from the winter was going to work? Since then, the Angels have a minus-65 run differential, 14 runs worse than any other team and, yes, that includes the Rockies," Doolittle wrote.
"And also, Mike Trout is back on the injured list. The Angels are in the bottom five in OPS, ERA and defensive runs saved. This incidentally isn't a tanking team. So how to change the roster makeup? Maybe just go young and lose big? The losing might happen anyway and, besides, what the Angels are doing now is not working."
More news:Angels Could Make Big Change to Mike Trout's Play When He Returns From Injury
The Angels have a few promising players who inspire hope of becoming stars, particularly the core trio of Logan O'Hoppe, Nolan Schanuel, and Zach Neto, all of whom are high-potential players.
More news: Angels Struggling Veterans 'May Never Pan Out' Says MLB Insider
Players like Christian Moore and Caden Dana could be candidates for an extended look on the roster with potential call-ups from the minor leagues that might begin to develop.
Additionally, George Klassen could be another name to receive a call-up from the minors as the team looks for a spark.
In the meantime, the team hopes players like Luis Rengifo, Taylor Ward, and Jo Adell will break out of their recent struggles and help contribute to the team.
If not, the Angels should look to reload on minor league talent wherever they can get it ahead of the trade deadline.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.