Angels Notes: Huge Pete Alonso Update, Potential Trade Idea, Bullpen Additions Incoming?
The Major League Baseball world recently received a huge update on Pete Alonso.
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen recently spoke to fans about how "exhausting" his free agency journey has been, especially after their blockbuster signing of Juan Soto.
The Angels are further linked to the Polar Bear via one of ESPN's top MLB insiders after mentioning Alonso's name with the Halos on a recent podcast.
The Angels are also linked to a young player with tons of potential to provide more depth and youth to their outfield. An insider from the Orange County Register provided a name currently on the Arizona Diamondbacks who would be a worthwhile trade target.
And finally, the Halos are also signaling that they want to bolster their bullpen with some free agents per an insider from The Athletic. Despite a busy offseason shortly after the 2024 season ended, there are still some more holes to fill.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Are Best Fit for Free Agent Pete Alonso, As Mets and Blue Jays Distracted
ESPN Insider Mentions Angels When Talking About Pete Alonso Signing, Adding Fuel to Rumors
Angels Linked to Young Outfielder From Diamondbacks in Potential Trade
Angels Still Want to Make Multiple Bullpen Additions As Spring Training Nears
Mets Owner Seems to Be Done With Pete Alonso, Opening Door for Angels
Angels Predicted to Trade Star Outfielder to Phillies in Blockbuster Move