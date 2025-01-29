Halos Today

Angels Notes: Huge Pete Alonso Update, Potential Trade Idea, Bullpen Additions Incoming?

Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first base Pete Alonso (20) hits a single in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field.
Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first base Pete Alonso (20) hits a single in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Major League Baseball world recently received a huge update on Pete Alonso.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen recently spoke to fans about how "exhausting" his free agency journey has been, especially after their blockbuster signing of Juan Soto.

The Angels are further linked to the Polar Bear via one of ESPN's top MLB insiders after mentioning Alonso's name with the Halos on a recent podcast.

The Angels are also linked to a young player with tons of potential to provide more depth and youth to their outfield. An insider from the Orange County Register provided a name currently on the Arizona Diamondbacks who would be a worthwhile trade target.

And finally, the Halos are also signaling that they want to bolster their bullpen with some free agents per an insider from The Athletic. Despite a busy offseason shortly after the 2024 season ended, there are still some more holes to fill.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

