Angels Still Want to Make Multiple Bullpen Additions As Spring Training Nears
The Los Angeles Angels have been busy this offseason and have room to add more players, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Rosenthal reported that the Angels "have told at least one agent they have two or three bullpen spots to fill."
The Angels have been linked to several relievers but the most recent name has been former Baltimore Orioles closer Craig Kimbrel.
According to Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, the Angels should consider bringing in the right-handed reliever despite a disappointing second half of 2024.
Kimbrel agreed to a deal with Baltimore in December 2023. It was a one-year, $12 million contract and the hope was for Kimbrel to serve as a temporary replacement for All-Star closer Felix Bautista, who missed the season due to Tommy John surgery.
The deal included a $13 million team option for 2025, with a $1 million buyout if the option wasn’t picked up.
Kimbrel started the season strong, posting a 2.10 ERA and converting 23 saves over 38 appearances through July 7, exceeding expectations early on.
However, his performance took a sharp downturn after that. Over his next 19 appearances, Kimbrel struggled with an 11.50 ERA and failed in both of his save opportunities. This led to him being replaced as closer by Seranthony Domínguez, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in a trade on July 26.
Kimbrel’s final outing with Baltimore was the worst of his 15-year MLB career. In a 10-0 loss to the Giants, he allowed six earned runs in just two-thirds of an inning, surpassing his previous career-high of four runs allowed in any of his 836 prior appearances.
In addition to Kimbrel, the Angels have also been linked to former closer Carlos Estévez.
“Estévez back to the Angels? I wouldn't rule that one out. I like that a lot," MLB insider Jon Heyman said on a Bleacher Report live stream.
The Angels signed Estévez as a free agent in December 2022, and he made an immediate impact in his first season. Over 63 appearances, he struck out 78 batters and posted a 3.90 ERA, earning the first All-Star selection of his career.
Before being traded to the Phillies at the deadline, Estévez was honored as the American League Reliever of the Month for June, a recognition fueled by his dominant performance. During that stretch, he recorded eight saves without allowing a single run.
Angels pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training on Feb. 11.