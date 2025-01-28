ESPN Insider Mentions Angels When Talking About Pete Alonso Signing, Adding Fuel to Rumors
The Los Angeles Angels have had an eventful offseason, but have been rather quiet since the Winter Meetings.
The first move came hours after the final out was recorded at the 2024 World Series when the Halos acquired veteran outfielder Jorge Soler.
Other moves have come after the initial acquisition like signing right-hander Kyle Hendricks and southpaw Yusei Kikuchi to round out the pitching rotation, as well as catcher Travis d'Arnaud and infielder Kevin Newman to have veteran leadership on offense.
The Angels seem to be just one more move away from being potential contenders and not risking getting lost in a sea of mediocrity in 2025.
L.A. is not fully relying on offseason deals to improve upon their 63-win 2024 campaign. The injury bug did its fair share on the Angels roster last year, including three-time MVP Mike Trout.
Trout is set to bet fully healthy entering this season and is even predicted to have another monster year after not playing more than half of a pro baseball season since 2022.
However, it is always worth making the extra move to ensure greatness and not leave anything up to chance. MLB's biggest insider may have mentioned the name that would do exactly that.
ESPN's Jeff Passan wasn't directly reporting in a recent conversation, but mentioned the Angels when discussing franchise-altering free agent Pete Alonso on MLB Network Radio Sunday morning.
Passan talked about the scarcity of what a player like Alonso possesses and his mindset going into 2025.
"I feel like we've lost the plot a little bit here and spent too much time focusing on what Pete Alonso doesn't do rather than what he does because what he does, he does exceptionally well, and that's hit the ball over the wall and provide a presence and a force in the middle of a lineup," Passan said.
"So whoever signs Pete Alonso, whether it is the New York Mets, the Toronto Blue Jays, the Los Angeles Angels, or some other team that we don't know of at this point that steps up, I feel like they are going to get a very motivated Pete Alonso and someone who's going to have a big 2025."
The four-time All-Star is coming off a down 34-home run, 88-RBI season, playing in all 162 regular season games. His health and offensive production would be unbelievably welcomed in Anaheim — and clearly, they're in the race as spring training nears.
More news: Angels Still Expected to Make Multiple Big Additions in Free Agency: Report