Angels Predicted to Trade Star Outfielder to Phillies in Blockbuster Move
The Los Angeles Angels have had a checkered offseason.
Making their first transactions mere hours after the final out was recorded in the 2024 World Series, the Angels brought in a veteran presence, acquiring Jorge Soler.
The Halos were also quick to add pitchers Kyle Hendricks and Yusei Kikuchi to bolster their rotation, and even added catcher Travis d'Arnaud and infielder Kevin Newman to round out the offense.
These moves, plus the notion of Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, and Luis Rengifo returning from their injury-riddled 2024 campaigns, should theoretically help the Angels in their quest to be contenders in 2025.
More news: Patrick Sandoval Says Teams Lined Up to Talk to Him After Angels Non-Tender
Although many believe there are still moves to make bringing in more talent, additions to the bullpen, or acquiring one big name starting pitcher, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly makes his prediction for potential in-season trade L.A. will make.
This trade prediction sees the Angels parting ways with a seven-year veteran and dealing him out to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Taylor Ward, according to Kelly, makes sense as a trade candidate to be sent to Philadelphia. The Phillies have an influx of left-handed-hitting, and Ward would be an excellent addition to their lineup in southpaw pitching matchups.
More news: Angels Predicted to Land 40-Homer Slugger in $100M Blockbuster Signing
Against left-handed pitching, Ward hit .325 last season and would be a platoon partner in left field with the Phillies' newly acquired Max Kepler.
Overall in 2024, Ward slashed .246/.323/.426 with an OPS of .748. The 31-year-old hit the most home runs of his career with 25, the most RBIs of his baseball career with 75, and tied his career high of 73 runs last season.
Kelly reported that the Angels may have some leverage here given, "Ward has been speculated upon as a trade target for the Phillies in each of the past two summers."
Although the Angels could likely get some quality assets from Philadelphia, like expiring contracts in Kyle Schwarber or prospects from their league-ranked No. 16 farm system, this might not be the move L.A. needs to take to return as contenders in MLB.
Ward is a fan favorite for the Halos and his production speaks for itself. When healthy, Ward shows his value on the field and if the Angels can create a contending team with him in the lineup, holding on to him may be the better move.
More news: Angels Linked to Former Dodgers $63 Million Starting Pitcher in Free Agency