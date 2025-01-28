Angels Are Best Fit for Free Agent Pete Alonso, As Mets and Blue Jays Distracted
A major step in the Pete Alonso free agency saga has been made.
The offseason for the Los Angeles Angels has been up and down, but signing Alonso would put them over the top in terms of being a potential contender in 2025.
Wasting no time this offseason, the Halos acquired veteran outfielder Jorge Soler, veteran catcher Travis d'Arnaud, and infielder Kevin Newman to round out the offense.
They also signed right-hander Kyle Hendricks and lefty Yusei Kikuchi to bolster their pitching rotation.
These moves, plus the imminent return of some of the franchise's injured stars, will surely improve upon their abysmal 63-win 2024.
Luis Rengifo only played 78 games last season, Anthony Rendon has yet to play more than 60 as a member of the Halos, and three-time American League MVP Mike Trout is hoping to have another jaw-dropping year as he aims to stay healthy. Help is on the way for the Angels, but they always seem to be one move away.
That move has inched ever closer to Anaheim in recent updates with the two-time Home Run Derby champion Alonso.
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen recently addressed fans during the 'New York Mets' Amazin' Day' and spoke about his unhappiness in the negotiations with Alonso and his camp.
“We made a significant offer to Pete,” Cohen said. “He’s entitled to explore his market. That’s what he is doing. Personally, this has been an exhausting conversation and negotiation. I mean, (Juan) Soto was tough — this is worse."
Cohen further made clear the reality of the Alonso situation to the fans.
"I don’t like the structures that are being presented back to us. It’s highly asymmetric against us. And I feel strongly about it," Cohen said. "I will never say no. There’s always the possibility. But the reality is we’re moving forward. And as we continue to bring in players, the reality is it becomes harder to fit Pete into what is a very expensive group of players that we already have.
"That’s where we are. And I am being brutally honest."
The Toronto Blue Jays, another team in the Alonso sweepstakes, have their hands full with superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his impending free agency after this season.
Thus, there are increasing signs that the Halos could sneak in and end up with another home run threat and take the roster from potential mediocrity to MLB relevancy.
