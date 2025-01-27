Mets Owner Seems to Be Done With Pete Alonso, Opening Door for Angels
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen isn't ready to completely close the door on Pete Alonso's return to Queens but he certainly isn't waiting for the free agent to make a decision.
However, during a panel discussion at the team’s Amazin’ Day fanfest event at Citi Field, Cohen sounded exhausted and like an owner ready to move on.
“This has been an exhausting conversation in negotiations,” said Cohen, comparing the Alonso talks to the Juan Soto negotiation earlier this offseason, via MLB.com. “Soto was tough. This is worse.
“A lot of it is, we’ve made a significant offer. I don’t like the structures that are presented back to us. I think it’s highly asymmetric against us, and I feel strongly about it.”
More news: Slugger Pete Alonso Meets With Angels in Massive Free Agency Development: Report
Rumors have surfaced over the last couple of weeks that link Alonso to the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants. The door appears to be open for teams to negotiate with the free agent and the Mets are expecting that.
New York reportedly offered Alonso a three-year, $70 million deal so teams like the Angels would have to beat that if they want him to make a change.
“We’ve made a significant offer to Pete, and what David said is correct – he’s entitled to go out and explore his market,” Cohen said. “And that’s what he’s doing.”
One thing that has stood out to Cohen throughout negotiations is how expensive Alonso is while his numbers have consistently dipped over the past three seasons.
Alonso has never known professional baseball without being in a Mets uniform. Drafted in 2016, he’s become a key figure in the franchise, currently sitting third on the team’s all-time home run list with 226. His impact both on and off the field has solidified his status as a fan favorite.
But, Alonso being too expensive to stay in New York is becoming a reality and as spring training approaches, it might be time for one of the other teams, like the Angels, to make a move.
“I will never say no,” Cohen said. “There’s always the possibility. But the reality is we’re moving forward, and we continue to bring in players. As we continue to bring in players, the reality is it becomes harder to fit Pete into what is a very expensive group of players that we already have. And that’s where we are.
“I’m being brutally honest. I don’t like the negotiations. I don’t like what’s been presented to us. Listen, maybe that changes. Certainly, I’ll always stay flexible. If it stays this way, I think we’ll have to get used to the fact that we may have to go forward with the existing players that we have.”