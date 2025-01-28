Angels Linked to Young Outfielder From Diamondbacks in Potential Trade
The Los Angeles Angels are looking to improve upon their 63-win 2024 campaign.
Plagued with injuries and bad luck, the Angels still ranked in the top half of MLB attendance last year. The fans still want L.A. to be competitive.
That seems to be the direction the front office wants as well given their offseason moves, but the Angels are still a little ways away from being in the legitimate contender conversation.
This offseason, the Halos made a major improvement with their pitching staff, signing veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks and big-name southpaw Yusei Kikuchi.
On offense, the Angels acquired outfielder Jorge Soler, infielder Kevin Newman, and added more veteran leadership behind the plate in catcher Travis d'Arnaud.
Although these moves may not seem like enough to alter the franchise on paper, there are key players returning from the injured list who are hoping to have a healthy 2025.
Infielder Luis Rengifo, right-hander Jose Soriano, and Mike Trout were all activated from the 60-day injured list, among other activations.
Rengifo was off to a productive 2024 season before the Halos lost him to injury in early August. He was batting .300/.347/.417 with a career-high 24 stolen bases despite only 78 games played.
Soriano, also lost during August after taking some time off in June, had a 3.42 ERA in his 22 games, along with 97 strikeouts to just 45 walks.
Perhaps the most anticipated return for the Halos is Mike Trout, and that is also a name that brings up their latest acquisition question.
Trout, who hasn't played more than 82 games since 2022, is due for a huge 2025 as the 33-year-old returns for what is predicted to have another huge year.
Trout's health is the nucleus of the outfield, but Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register linked the Angels to a young outfielder as they look to the future.
"They could try to swing a deal for a complementary player who can play center field, perhaps someone like Alek Thomas from the Arizona Diamondbacks," Fletcher wrote.
Thomas is a great option to provide depth and youth to the Angels. In his 39 MLB appearances last season, the 24-year-old hit three home runs and 17 RBIs with 18 total hits.
In the minor leagues, Thomas hit .329/.376/.513 in 21 games with three home runs and 15 RBIs.
Across three seasons, Thomas has slashed .226/.271/.359 with 20 home runs and 95 runs batted in.
