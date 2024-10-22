What Is Biggest Weakness for Houston Astros Heading Into Offseason?
After an early defeat in the 2024 MLB Playoffs, the Houston Astros will be heading back to the drawing board this offseason looking for ways to maintain and improve the team.
It was a disappointing end to the season for the Astros, as they saw their streak of making it to the American League Championship Series snapped for seven straight years at the hands of the Detroit Tigers.
A slow start to the season resulted in Houston having to play in the Wild Card Round, as they didn’t receive a bye despite winning the American League West. Considering all the injuries that the Astros had to deal with, it was impressive that they were able to have as good of a season as they did.
A lot of credit has to go to the organization for having a deep team, especially in their starting rotation, as they had multiple players go down with injury.
Now, Houston will be focused on trying to have a strong offseason and get back to being in the World Series in 2025. With no team in baseball being perfect, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently spoke about what the biggest weakness for the Astros. He mentioned the Alex Bregman contract situation as their number one problem,
“Though it could complicate their ability to keep Kyle Tucker and/or Framber Valdez next offseason, it's hard to think of a scenario in which the Astros in 2025 aren't worse if Bregman leaves in free agency. Maybe there's a case to be made for Houston resetting a bit instead of dishing out a long-term deal to a player entering his age-31 season. But that would still likely mean taking a step back next season.”
The contract situation for their star third baseman is certainly a big issue for Houston, as the slugger will be entering free agency as the best player at his position, and one of the best players overall behind Juan Soto.
As a champion and a All-Star, Bregman is going to be paid very well this offseason by someone, and the Astros are going to have to make the decision whether it will be them. Losing Bregman would be a big blow for the franchise, but with Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez both hitting free agency next year, it’s hard to imagine Houston being able to keep all three.
When free agency kicks off, it will be very interesting to see what happens between the slugger and the Astros this offseason.