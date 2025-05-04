Mets, Yankees Listed As Top Landing Spots For Former Cardinals Ace
A former St. Louis Cardinals hurler might get poached by the New York Mets this summer as New York makes its World Series push.
While the Cardinals are struggling to stay afloat in their division a little over a month into the season, the same can’t be said for the Mets. New York entered Sunday with a 22-11 record, one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in Major League Baseball.
New York doesn’t have a ton of roster holes, but one area where they might look to add before the deadline, according to Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly, is starting pitching.
The Mets were one of four teams that Kelly linked to Miami Marlins ace and former Cardinal Sandy Alcántara on Thursday.
“Sandy Alcántara has an 8.31 ERA in his first six starts in 2025 after missing the entirety of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery,” Kelly wrote.
“He obviously needs to get back on track to be the top name available this summer, especially since he's under contract through 2026 with an affordable $21 million option for 2027.”
“But while the Marlins don't have to trade Alcántara, if he's pitching well, the guess here is that president of baseball operations Peter Bendix will move the former NL Cy Young Award winner for a slew of prospects.”
“While the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and New York Mets are among the other contenders who could stand to add a front-line pitcher, the (Chicago) Cubs are the most motivated to be aggressive.”
The Mets showed this past summer that they aren’t afraid to make huge moves when they inked Juan Soto. They have as good a chance as any of the teams listed by Kelly to land Alcántara via trade before the deadline.
More MLB: Phillies Likely Suitors For Ex-Cardinals All-Star: 'Value Through The Roof'