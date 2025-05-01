Phillies Likely Suitors For Ex-Cardinals All-Star: 'Value Through The Roof'
A former St. Louis Cardinals slugger might soon be wearing a different red uniform.
St. Louis entered Thursday with a 14-18 record after winning both games of an intra-division doubleheader versus the Cincinnati Red on Wednesday.
The Cardinals are in fourth place in the National League Central, but the season is young, and many assume that St. Louis will remain ambivalent about buying or selling this trade season, especially if they hover around .500.
That same can’t be said for another National League club with some history, the Philadelphia Phillies, who are expected to go all-in at the deadline as they look to keep contending.
Surprisingly, Philadelphia has lacked slug so far this season, which makes the Phillies a potential buyer for a big bat before July. Entering Thursday, Philly was No. 17 in Major League Baseball in slugging percentage (.385) and tied for No. 19 in home runs (27).
Could Philadelphia pull off a trade for Atlanta Braves power-hitter Marcell Ozuna?
According to new comments from MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger made on Wednesday during MLB Tonight, the former Cardinal Ozuna might be hitting the market soon.
“(The Braves are) turning things round,” Amsinger said.
“They could have an above .500 record by the end of the weekend. But Marcell Ozuna, if they're out of it, they gotta move.”
“His value is through the roof when he plays. He's massively important. So many teams need slug — they will give (Atlanta) tons of prospects for (Ozuna).”
Ozuna would give the Phillies a ridiculous group of sluggers when paired with guys like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. You can’t rule out a team like Philadelphia from acquiring Ozuna, given its history of making huge moves.
This might be the trade capable of catapulting the Phillies into the conversation with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets as the team to beat in the NL.
