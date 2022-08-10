Dodgers: Dustin May Reveals His Preference Between Starting and Relief Roles

The Dodgers are well on their way into the postseason with high aspirations of winning their World Series championship in three years. The Dodgers have been sharp on all ends on the field, but with the return of their pitcher Dustin May looming around the corner, the team could not be happier and welcome any extra help they can get.

With Dodgers pitchers Walker Buehler, who has been injured since July with a flexor tendon strain in his right elbow, and Clayton Kershaw, who suffered an injury to his lower back on Thursday, the Dodgers need every arm they can get right now.

The Dodgers pitching rotation have put in work, but May can potentially bring exactly what they need as the postseason comes along.

There still has been speculation of how large May's role will be after suffering a UCL tear that left him out since last May that required Tommy John surgery. May is used to having a large role for the team, but the 24-year-old pitcher is open to the idea of a postseason bullpen role (quotes via Bill Plunklett, The OC Register).

“I’m fine either way, as I’ve said in the past. It would be nice to start but it’s also nice to pitch out of the ‘pen and contribute in any way possible. I have open ears and eyes to whatever comes my way.”

May will enter his fourth season with the Dodgers with a 2.93 career ERA. Pair that up with the returning pitchers, Julio Urias and their All-Star pitchers Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson and you have a nightmare matchup come October.