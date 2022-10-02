Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Calls David Price 'One Of Our Favorite Guys' On The Team

Dodgers pitcher David Price may be retiring at the end of the season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A key factor for any successful championship team boils down to health and chemistry. The Dodgers haven't been so lucky in the injury department, but the chemistry displayed all season long makes Dodgers infielder Justin Turner's comments on David Price not out of the ordinary.

Price's future still remains uncertain as he contemplates retirement. If the Dodgers were to win a World Series this season, it may seem more likely to see Price retire on top.

Despite the speculation, one thing seems to remain certain and that is the impact Price has made on Turner throughout the season. Turner spoke to the media ahead of Friday nights win against the Rockies to express his wholesome feelings towards Price.

"DP's been great. He's one of our favorite guys in here, He meshes so well with everyone... the experience he brings -- he's kind of seen a little bit of everything in his career. So he's great to have in here to lean on and for guys be able to lean into for advice in situations and stuff off the field, on the field, whatever it may be. And then obviously, when you look at the back of the baseball card and see everything he's accomplished, it's pretty special."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Price was apart of the Red Sox World Series team with Mookie Betts in 2018 and of course a player can never have too many rings. With the way the Dodgers are playing it seems likely the Dodgers can make a deep run and it's hard to imagine a better way to end your career. 

Turner will surely help to make sure it happens. 

Justin TurnerDavid PriceLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19014762_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Dustin May Eyeing Return For NLDS

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19103067_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Loves Teammate Hanser Alberto

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19113161_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Pulls Back the Curtain on Free Agency Thoughts

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_13513519_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodgers Outfielder Receives Backlash For World Series Comments

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_17016100_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Injured Reliever Could Sneak Back Into the Postseason Picture

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19044396_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Baseball Peers Think LA is Winning the World Series in 2022

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18703241_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rookie Learning All About Clayton Kershaw's Famous Pre Game Routine

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19075148_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Why Did Andrew Heaney Pitch in Relief?

By Jeff J. Snider