Dodgers News: Justin Turner Calls David Price 'One Of Our Favorite Guys' On The Team

A key factor for any successful championship team boils down to health and chemistry. The Dodgers haven't been so lucky in the injury department, but the chemistry displayed all season long makes Dodgers infielder Justin Turner's comments on David Price not out of the ordinary.

Price's future still remains uncertain as he contemplates retirement. If the Dodgers were to win a World Series this season, it may seem more likely to see Price retire on top.

Despite the speculation, one thing seems to remain certain and that is the impact Price has made on Turner throughout the season. Turner spoke to the media ahead of Friday nights win against the Rockies to express his wholesome feelings towards Price.

"DP's been great. He's one of our favorite guys in here, He meshes so well with everyone... the experience he brings -- he's kind of seen a little bit of everything in his career. So he's great to have in here to lean on and for guys be able to lean into for advice in situations and stuff off the field, on the field, whatever it may be. And then obviously, when you look at the back of the baseball card and see everything he's accomplished, it's pretty special."

Price was apart of the Red Sox World Series team with Mookie Betts in 2018 and of course a player can never have too many rings. With the way the Dodgers are playing it seems likely the Dodgers can make a deep run and it's hard to imagine a better way to end your career.

Turner will surely help to make sure it happens.