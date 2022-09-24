Skip to main content

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Appreciates the 'Important' Tests Before Postseason

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts saves the day once again.
Even when it seems the Dodgers don't have an answer to get the win, they do. Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen got the best of the Dodgers all game long. Up until the final moments of Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts coming to save the day.

Gallen had the Dodgers' number all day long scorching all batters with 13 strikeouts on the day allowing just two hits and one earned run in 8.0 innings pitched. 

As soon as Gallen got replaced, the Dodgers got into the groove setting up Betts to make the game winning play as a pinch hitter.

Of course, Betts came up and did what he's always expected to do and make the game winning play with a walk-off single to seal the game 3-2. 

His fourth walk-off for his career was a great moment to celebrate but it also allowed Mookie to evaluate the level of play that the postseason has to offer thanks to Gallen.

"Gallen... That was a hell of a game that he pitched. "(This win) is huge. The playoffs, it's gonna be like that. It's going to be a lot of situations like this -- we're gonna face a lot of 'Zac Gallens.' It's a good test. You know, these last couple weeks we're not playing for a whole lot bit it's really important to face guys like that and play in games like this."

A good test for the Dodgers heading into the postseason is exactly what the team needed after cruising for so long. If there was any indication that the team wasn't ready, this could be the exact spark needed to continue heading the right direction. 

