Dodgers News: LA Insider Makes Bold Claim About Gavin Lux

Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux has been on a tear with insiders taking notice of how well he'd be for other teams
The Dodgers have been firing on all cylinders with a league leading 80 wins and +251 run differential. The Dodgers have been led by their trio of Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman, but Gavin Lux has been making a name for himself in this star studded lineup. 

In the past two weeks, Lux has hit two home runs and seven RBI's on a .275 batting average. On top of that, Lux currently leads the majors in triples with six.

His added level of play from the bottom of the lineup has gotten the attention of SportNet LA's Jessica Mendoza. Batting near the bottom of the lineup and providing an added spark seemingly whenever the team needs it most is just part of the reason for her praise (quotes via Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney).

“Now you’re seeing him [Lux] six hole, seven hole. …yes, it is team baseball, but they have these superpower names to the point that you have what would be the best hitter on probably like 15 other major league teams batting ninth in your lineup.”

It's mighty high praise for Lux and the Dodgers, but is it easy to blame her? The Dodgers have been scorching their competition and during their 12 game win streak they won each game by atleast two runs. The Dodgers streak broke and immediately won their next game 4-0. 

Even when it seems the Dodgers are down, they come back. Winning is contagious in LA and Lux has made a name for himself showing he belongs on the best team in baseball. 

