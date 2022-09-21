Skip to main content
Dodgers: Trea Turner Remaining in Blue Would Make Gavin Lux a Happy Man

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has been one of the best players in the league, and Gavin Lux wants to be with Turner for life
11th in batting average with .304 and eighth in the league with 97 RBI's merits consideration of being one of the best MLB players in the league. These are the stats of Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner who is slated to hit free agency this coming off-season.

It's hard to imagine the Dodgers let arguably the best shortstop in the game walk away with the impact he has made for the team all season long. For infielder Gavin Lux, playing with Turner is priority No. 1 (quotes via SportNet LA).

"I love playing next to him. If it were up to me, I’d hope he’d be here for the next ten years. But, he’s a lot of fun to play with. He’s such a good player, such a smart player and I love picking his brain every day."

Lux has dealt with his fair share of injuries throughout the season, but his impact on the field doesn't go unnoticed. Playing alongside a great player like Turner only further elevates your game so it's a win-win for the organization.

Turner still hasn't rule out the possibility of returning to the east coast, but luckily for Dodgers fans he wants to stay with the team if permitted. Turner signed a one year deal for $21m with the Dodgers this past off-season, but with how Turner is playing he may go the Corey Seager route and break the bank.

It's admirable to stay with a team that takes a chance on you, but if a team is willing to offer $325 million to Turner it would be hard to accept anything lower. This number is simply something the Dodgers can't afford. 

