Dodgers Injury Update: Gavin Lux Set to Face Yency Almonte in Sim Game

The Dodgers slowly are getting their injured players back as infielder Gavin Lux nears his return
Right things continue to happen at the right time for the Dodgers. The team clinched a playoff berth, clinched their division the next day and now look to get key pieces back into the lineup like second baseman Gavin Lux.

The team is still awaiting a return from their All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin, but the news of a Lux return brings good news to a team riddled with injuries all season long. Prior to his neck injury, Lux was batting a .293 with six home runs and 42 RBI's which include 18 doubles and seven triples. 

Numbers surely to boost the Dodgers lineup moving forward. Luckily for the Dodgers, Lux has progressed well and is set to face Yency Almonte in a sim game (quotes via SportsNetLA).

“Gavin is doing well. We just watched him take some velocity on the mound from a machine. I thought he was good. I think there was a little bit lost in translation. He’s going to do a simulated game (Wednesday) here at Chase, and not at CBR. He’ll face Yency and maybe another arm.”

Almonte also dealt with his fair share of injuries after reviving his career with the Dodgers. Almonte recorded just a 1.15 ERA in 31.1 innings played for the Dodgers before being sent to the IL with an elbow injury.

It remains to be seen how much longer Lux will stay out, but the signs are pointing in the right direction for his return. Dave Roberts will need to make some decisions moving forward in order to incorporate Lux back into the lineup. 

