Dodgers News: Trea Turner Not Ruling Out Return to East Coast

It's hard to think of a more prideful moment than being drafted onto a professional team. For Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, that came in that came in the 2014 draft when he was drafted by the Padres.

The Padres drafted him, but the Nationals are who took the real chance on Turner as he was traded to the team and the rest was history for Turner spending his first eight seasons with the team. The Dodgers swiftly traded for Turner along with Max Scherzer, which came as a surprise for Turner, last July.

Turner turned the trade into a one year, $21 million deal with the Dodgers, making Turner a hot commodity heading into the 2023 free agency period. Staying in the west coast seems like any Dodgers dream, but Turner hasn't ruled out the possibility of going back to his east coast roots.

“I originally said that so I wouldn’t necessarily get traded to certain places. I was trying to control as much as I could – because a lot of it was out of my control. Yeah, I’m an East Coast guy. But with free agency, you get a chance to pick and control it as much as you can in your entire career. I’m open to anything really. Everything is in play."

Even with his thoughts on going back, Dodgers fans can take a deep breath.

“Yeah, I’m from the East Coast. Would I like to go back? Sure. But I think L.A.’s been really good to me.”

If given the right amount, Turner will most likely stay with the Dodgers for the foreseeable future. It would be wise for the team to structure something to Turner's liking given the impact he has made throughout the entire season.

Turner will be a key driving force for a deep postseason run.