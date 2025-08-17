Giants' Jung Hoo Lee Redefines 'Circus Catch' With Bonkers Between-the-Knees Grab
Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee made one of the most ridiculous catches of the 2025 MLB season Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Out in center field, Hoo Lee tried to chase down a ball hit by Yandy Diaz that was destined for Oracle Park's "Triple's Alley." The speedy outfielder was able to get in range, but bobbled the ball while attempting to make a sliding catch. The ball bounced off the heel of his glove and then bounced off his left leg as he slid. It rolled down to his knee, where he was somehow able to pin the ball between his legs and secure it for an out.
Have a look at the circus show Hoo Lee put on in front of the home crowd in San Francisco:
"I don't care what anybody says, that's the catch of the decade. Not of the year, not of the day, not of the week, not of the homestand. The decade," said NBC Sports Bay Area commentator Mike Krukow after the catch from Hoo Lee.
He may be right, too.