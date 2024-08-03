San Francisco Giants See Their Intriguing Outfielder Get Claimed off Waivers
Before the trade deadline, teams try to find some players they can bring in for depth options in case they send out their own pieces, and that's exactly what the San Francisco Giants did when they claimed former first rounder Derek Hill off waivers.
The 26-year-old was most recently with the Texas Rangers before they designated him for assignment to give the Giants an opportunity to bring him in.
At the time, it was seen as an interesting addition considering the emergence of All-Star Heliot Ramos, veterans Michael Conforto and Mike Yastrzemski still being in the mix, and Tyler Fitzgerald putting on a firework show with his bat that saw him make franchise history.
Still, San Francisco was intrigued by what Hill could offer and brought him in.
In five games, he performed well by going 3-for-12 with a triple and two RBI, but ultimately when the front office wanted to give slugging outfielder Jerar Encarnacion a shot, it was Hill who was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot.
Now, the former Giant has been claimed off waivers by the Miami Marlins per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. They are a team who is in demand of some Major League bodies since they traded away so many of their pieces ahead of the deadline.
How often he gets to play will be seen, but there's no doubt this will give the former first rounder an opportunity to showcase what he can do for the rest of the year with the goal of proving he should be part of the mix going forward with the Marlins or another team around the league.