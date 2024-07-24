San Francisco Giants Add Speedy Outfielder from Rangers in Late-Night Move
Coming out of the All-Star break, there was hope the San Francisco Giants would finally start playing to their potential after being one of the most disappointing teams in the first half of the season.
There was a lot on the line for this group as a hot stretch of play could get them within striking distance of the final NL Wild Card spot.
Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case as they have gone 1-4 following their weekend series loss against the Colorado Rockies and dropping the first two against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Giants could now turn into sellers, trying to get back some future building blocks for their tradeable assets.
Maybe they aren't ready to completely waive the white flag, though.
Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that San Francisco claimed Derek Hill off waivers from the Texas Rangers in a late-night move after he was designated for assignment over the weekend. The former first round pick of the Detroit Tigers in 2014 has a career slash line of .232/.280/.334 with seven homers, 23 RBI and an OPS+ of 73 across his 124 Major League games.
"Obviously the organization likes him. He's got some athleticism, so we'll see where we go with that," manager Bob Melvin said about their newest addition.
This comes at an interesting time when their rookie Tyler Fitzgerald is on an absolute tear that resulted in him setting a franchise record on Tuesday.
If Hill is going to be part of this roster moving forward, that might suggest the Giants are getting ready to trade some of their veterans like Michael Conforto or Mike Yastrzemski.
Since Hill is out of options, they'll need to add him to their 40-man roster, something Pavlovic says could come as soon as Wednesday.