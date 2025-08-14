Giants Manager Bob Melvin Speaks on How Team Can Fix the Current Mess
The San Francisco Giants were one of the most pleasant surprises early in the 2025 MLB regular season but they have fallen on some incredibly tough times over the last few months, slowly fading out of the National League playoff picture.
When they acquired Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox, optimism was on the rise. They looked like a playoff contender and adding a bat of that caliber to their lineup could be the missing piece to put the team over the top.
Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Devers made his debut with the Giants on June 17 and the team has gone into a tailspin since. His performance hasn’t been up to the level he or San Francisco had hoped, but he isn’t alone in struggling over the last two months.
The Giants were 10 games over .500 when they added the three-time All-Star to their lineup for the first time. Entering play on Aug. 14, they are now three games under .500, going 18-31 since that blockbuster trade was made sending left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs III and right-handed pitching prospect Jose Bello to the Red Sox.
San Francisco is in the midst of their fifth losing streak of at least three games since acquiring Devers, watching their playoff hopes go up in smoke. A .357 winning percentage was recorded in July and in August thus far, the team has a winning percentage of .417.
There looked to be some hope of a turnaround following the MLB trade deadline when the Giants won two out of three games against the New York Mets and took a series from the Pittsburgh Pirates right after.
Could Giants Wave White Flag on 2025 MLB Season?
But, things have gotten much worse in the series following. After winning Game 1 against the Washington Nationals, San Francisco lost the last two games of that series before being swept by the San Diego Padres in embarrassing fashion. Five runs have been scored during this losing streak compared to 32 surrendered.
That has left manager Bob Melvin searching for answers on how to stop the bleeding. It could involve pivoting the team’s game plan, giving some of the unproven guys a chance to play and resting some of the regulars.
“Right now, we might be at the point here pretty soon where we give some guys days off and look at some other guys. I still hate to admit that we're at that point,” Melvin said via 95.7 The Game on X.
It couldn't hurt to give something else a try. The team is dead last in the MLB when it comes to hitting against left-handed pitching and shaking up the lineup could provide the team with a spark to get things back on track.
No one wants to wave the white flag in the middle of August, especially a team that was in such a great position just a few weeks ago. But, that sounds like it is under consideration for Melvin, who is watching his team flounder from the dugout.
There are several players on the Giants who look to be wearing down from the marathon regular season. Shortstop Willy Adames, left fielder Heliot Ramos and center fielder Jung Hoo Lee haven’t had much time off during the year. Neither has third baseman Matt Chapman since returning from a hand injury.
The lack of depth seems to have finally caught up with the team, derailing what was once such a promising campaign, but shedding light on exactly what Buster Posey needs to target this offseason to fix the roster.