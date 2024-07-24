San Francisco Giants Rookie Makes Franchise History with Latest Homer
What San Francisco Giants rookie Tyler Fitzgerald is doing right now is absurd.
He homered in his fourth straight game on Monday night in the opener of their rivalry series against the Los Angeles Dodgers to become the youngest Giants player to pull off that feat since the late-1980s.
His scouting report to date suggested he was a contact guy, having only hit one Major League home run back on April 24, but when diving into his minor league numbers, it was clear he had some pop in his bat with back-to-back 20-plus home run seasons in 2022 and 2023.
Still, seeing the 26-year-old swinging it the way he has after the All-Star break has been great to watch, especially since he's been riding the rollercoaster of promotions and demotions throughout the season.
And on Tuesday, Fitzgerald officially did something no other rookie in franchise history has ever done.
What a moment for the youngster.
In addition to making franchise history, he is also the first Giants player to hit a home run in five straight appearances since legend Barry Bonds blasted one in seven straight during the 2004 season.
Not many people could have predicted Fitzgerald would have an opportunity to potentially tie that mark.
When he was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB draft, there was some excitement surrounding that pick after he put up three solid years at the University of Louisville. He was considered the San Francisco's No. 30 overall prospect the following season, but fell out of those rankings and was largely off the national radar until he was called up in 2023.
Now, the young outfielder is getting an opportunity to showcase what he can do on the field and at the plate, taking full advantage of it and making some history in the process.