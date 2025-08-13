Tyler Fitzgerald makes first start in a new position for the Giants
Heading into Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres, Giants manager Bob Melvin made an interesting move to get an extra right-handed bat in the lineup. He penciled in the recently recalled Tyler Fitzgerald as the team's starting rightfielder.
Fitzgerald went 0 for 2 in the Giants' 5-1 loss, which saw San Francisco starter Robbie Ray (now 9-6) surrender four earned runs and take the loss. Fitzgerald left the game early when Dominic Smith pinch-hit for him in the sixth inning. Rookie Drew Gilbert then took over the right field duties for the remainder of the ballgame.
Fitzgerald, 27, began this season as the Giants’ starting second baseman before being demoted to Triple-A Sacramento after slumping through most of July. Tuesday would be the first time in his MLB career that he started right field, although he has played some outfield before - mostly in centerfield and a handful in left.
Fitzgerald's Versatility gives the Giants Plenty of Options
Having just gotten back with the big club, Fitzgerald said he took on the move like any other challenge, and that he was willing to do anything (or play anywhere) if it would help the team win
“It’s a lot to learn in a little bit of time,” Fitzgerald said. “I knew this was going to be a challenge. There could be some mistakes. But I’m not going to worry about it. I’m not going to come in here and be scared. I’m just going to give it my 100 percent. Good or bad, whatever happens, I can live with it. Just go out there and try and put some good at-bats together against lefties and try to help the team.”
“The routine plays, I’m fine with,” he explained. “It’s just knowing where the wall is, the ones with the weird spin and stuff. I’ve only played two games there so I didn’t get a lot of weird ones hit to me. I’ll probably get one the first inning tonight, knowing how this game works. … It’s going to be tricky. I never practiced out there. When I’ve played here it’s been center and left, so it’ll be a lot to learn. But something I’m excited for, definitely, just coming here to help.”
It appears that Fitzgerald and Gilbert will platoon in right field, at least for the time being. To clear a spot on the 26-man roster for Fitzgerald, the Giants optioned left-hander Carson Whisenhunt to Triple-A. Whisenhunt, one of the Giants' top pitching prospects, struggled, posting a 5.02 ERA over his first three Major League starts.