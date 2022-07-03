Karinchak Set To Make Season Debut, Other Bullpen Moves Made By Guardians

The Guardians make more moves, this time focused on the bullpen and pitching staff.

Before yesterday's doubleheader, the Guardians made a series of roster moves and it appears that they aren't done. Before today's game, they made some more moves this time centered on the bullpen.

James Karinchak Set For Season Debut

A day after being taken off the 60-Day injured list and being optioned to AAA, James Karinchak appears ready to make his season debut and pitch his first game in a Guardians uniform.

Karinchak had a fantastic start to the 2021 season posting a 2.52 ERA in the first half. However, the second half wasn't the same story. He had a 7.88 ERA and ended up getting optioned back down to AAA during the season.

Hopefully, fans will get to see the first-half version of Karinchak because he was so good coming out of the bullpen and can be a big boost for the Guardians.

Alex Young Called Up

The Guardians also called up pitcher Alex Young from AAA. The 28-year-old has had a solid season in Columbus. He has a 3.14 ERA and WHIP of 1.05 over 27 games.

Anthony Gose Goes On 15-Day IL

Anthony Gose was placed on the 15-Day injured list with strained left triceps.

He had a solid start to the season, so hopefully, this injury is nothing too serious and he can come back strong.

Anthony Castro Optioned To AAA

In order to make room for Karninchak and Young, someone had to get optioned back down to the minors. This ended up being Anthony Castro.

Castro has struggled this season. He has a 7.94 ERA in 11.1 and has had difficulty getting a command of the zone.

Kirk McCarty DFA

Only one day after starting the series opener against the Yankees, Krik McCarty gets designated for assignment.

All things considered, McCarty didn't look horrendous in the start. He went five innings for the Guardians and gave up four runs on six hits against the Yankees monster lineup.

