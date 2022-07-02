Emmanuel Clase Wins American League Reliever Of The Month

Emmanuel Clase has not only been the best part of the Guardians' bullpen this season but he's been one of the most reliable relievers in all of baseball. It looks like he is finally getting some national recognition too.

Earlier today Clase was named American League Reliever for the month of June. He sure does deserve it!

Clase's month was nothing short of pure dominance! He appeared in 15 games for the Guardians and didn't give up a single run. He also posted a WHIP of 0.47.

He pitched 15 innings in June and only allowed a hit for every two innings he appeared in. Clase also had 16 strikeouts to go on top of this.

Knowing that Clase is in the bullpen ready with his 100 mph cutter can't be a great feeling for opposing batters.

One of the highlights of June was when the Guardians marched into Colorado and swept the Rockies in a three games series. They were able to get the sweep in large part thanks to Clase coming in late and recording a save in every game of the series.

He also had big a big save against the Dodgers and three huge saves over the Twins to put the Guardians in the thick of the AL Central race.

Guardians fans have been trying to get Clase the attention he needs to make his first All-Star appearance. Being the reliever of the month close to when the rosters are announced will certainly help his chances to take the mound in Los Angeles this July.

