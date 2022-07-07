Ty France Set to Return as Soon as Thursday Night, Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto Says

SEATTLE — During his weekly appearance on 710 Seattle Sports, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto revealed that first baseman Ty France is slated to return for the team's four-game series against the Blue Jays, with a possible activation coming as soon as Thursday night.

France has been on the 10-day injured list since June 25 after suffering a Grade 2 flexor strain in his left elbow. Before the injury, he was slashing .316/.390/.476 with 10 home runs, 45 RBI and a wRC+ of 155. He is currently second in fan voting for the American League's starting first baseman in this month's All-Star Game, trailing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays.

It remains to be seen if France will be limited in any way upon his return, particularly on the defensive end. It's possible that, after not going out on a rehab assignment, he could exclusively serve as Seattle's designated hitter with veteran Carlos Santana handling first base duties in the meantime.

