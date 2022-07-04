Analysis: Mariners May Pursue These 3 Under-the-Radar Trade Candidates

We're just about a month away from the 2022 trade deadline and the Mariners figure to be buyers in some form or another this summer. While the seriousness of their efforts may very well be determined this week with six difficult games, Seattle should be looking to actively upgrade its roster now in an attempt to maximize its odds going forward.

By now, we all know some of the bigger names are likely to be available this July. We've talked about Frankie Montas, Luis Castillo, Bryan Reynolds and Willson Contreras. We've even discussed Ian Happ, Tommy Pham and just about every reliever under the sun. But there are some names who might be available this summer who we haven't talked much about, either because we don't think of their current teams as sellers or we don't believe their team is likely to move the player regardless of their situation.

General manager Jerry Dipoto has a history of acquiring these types of players and the deals he has made in-season are often a bit shocking and out of left field. If Dipoto sticks to this trend, there are a few names Mariners fans may want to keep in the back of their minds.

OF Austin Slater, Giants

2022 Stats: .248/.368/.425, five home runs, 17 RBI, 128 wRC+

The Giants are by no means out of the playoff race—at least, not in the wild-card race. While the division appears to be a two-team fight, San Francisco enters July 4 just two games out of the postseason. But it needs some bullpen and infield help to stay in the hunt and, while Slater is a valuable player, the Mariners might be able to work a swap of major league pieces. Slater can play all three outfield spots well and has traditionally mashed left-handed pitching, posting a 130 wRC+ mark against southpaws in his career. He isn't quite an everyday player, but you can do worse (and currently are) in the outfield than him.