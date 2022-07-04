Analysis: Mariners May Pursue These 3 Under-the-Radar Trade Candidates
We're just about a month away from the 2022 trade deadline and the Mariners figure to be buyers in some form or another this summer. While the seriousness of their efforts may very well be determined this week with six difficult games, Seattle should be looking to actively upgrade its roster now in an attempt to maximize its odds going forward.
By now, we all know some of the bigger names are likely to be available this July. We've talked about Frankie Montas, Luis Castillo, Bryan Reynolds and Willson Contreras. We've even discussed Ian Happ, Tommy Pham and just about every reliever under the sun. But there are some names who might be available this summer who we haven't talked much about, either because we don't think of their current teams as sellers or we don't believe their team is likely to move the player regardless of their situation.
General manager Jerry Dipoto has a history of acquiring these types of players and the deals he has made in-season are often a bit shocking and out of left field. If Dipoto sticks to this trend, there are a few names Mariners fans may want to keep in the back of their minds.
OF Austin Slater, Giants
2022 Stats: .248/.368/.425, five home runs, 17 RBI, 128 wRC+
The Giants are by no means out of the playoff race—at least, not in the wild-card race. While the division appears to be a two-team fight, San Francisco enters July 4 just two games out of the postseason. But it needs some bullpen and infield help to stay in the hunt and, while Slater is a valuable player, the Mariners might be able to work a swap of major league pieces. Slater can play all three outfield spots well and has traditionally mashed left-handed pitching, posting a 130 wRC+ mark against southpaws in his career. He isn't quite an everyday player, but you can do worse (and currently are) in the outfield than him.
C/DH Mitch Garver, Rangers
2022 stats: .212/.294/.400, eight home runs, 18 RBI, 100 wRC+
There are a couple of major roadblocks in front of this potential deal, including the cost of acquiring catching and the Rangers still being very much in the wild-card race. It would seem unlikely that they'd trade Garver in-division to a direct competitor of the playoff spot they're currently chasing. But Jonah Heim has secured the starting job in Texas and the Rangers could begin looking towards 2023 soon.
The Mariners can help push the Rangers in that direction, facing them seven times before the deadline. Garver is under club control through 2023 and gives the Mariners both a viable everyday catcher and a high-end backup if Cal Raleigh continues to blossom. Many Mariners fans believe Raleigh has stabilized the position, but Seattle needs to see more before it should trust him. Garver is going to be pretty pricey, but if the stars align, it wouldn't be a bad idea for Dipoto to engage with the division rivals.
LHP Blake Snell, Padres
2022 Stats: 40.1 IP, 11.16 K/9, 5.13 BB/9, 5.13 ERA, 4.05 xFIP
The Padres are absolutely World Series contenders, but they need to make some upgrades, particularly in their outfield, second base and bullpen. San Diego is one of the few teams with good starting pitching depth and while it has enough in its farm system to get some of these pieces, it has another problem: the luxury tax. The Padres are currently pushed right up against the tax threshold and they've shown no interest in exceeding it. In order to make the impactful additions they'll need to chase down the Dodgers, they'll need to clear some salary.
Can anybody think of a team in need of starting pitching, who also can provide bullpen and possibly second base help, who is also in a position to absorb a large salary with the farm system to help facilitate a three-team trade? It is the Mariners. There are some obvious issues with Snell and he's not the upper-rotation arm Dipoto wants, but he certainly carries more upside than Chris Flexen and Marco Gonzales.