Mets' Juan Soto confident in his team despite tough NL East
Since Juan Soto was signed in December, many have speculated about how the New York Mets will fare in 2025. On Monday, Soto himself shared some thoughts.
Following the team's final spring training game against the New York Yankees, the Mets' new front man fielded questions from reporters. When asked about their chances in what should be an extremely competitive NL East division, the star player expressed extreme confidence in his squad.
"You've always got to be expecting to be at the top. It doesn't matter who's in the division. We're expecting to be at the top all the time," Soto said.
These comments came just a day after Soto told Sports Illustrated that his decision to join the Mets went beyond money. Soto has made it very clear: he wants to win.
The Mets new right fielder was quickly embraced by teammates and staff when things kicked off this spring. Manager Carlos Mendoza spoke about Soto's seamless integration into the clubhouse earlier this March, saying he "fit right in."
Additionally, hitting coach Eric Chavez acknowledged Soto's unique impact as a mentor for his teammates. "He can influence everyone else in the lineup,’’ Chavez told the New York Post. “He’s not loud, saying ‘Do this’ or ‘Do that.’ You can just watch him, watch his practice and take things.”
“Guys gravitate towards him," Mendoza added. "Just by being around him, talking hitting, guys are going to pick things up and get better."
Despite his young age, Soto has asserted himself as one of the league's premier hitters. Soto ranked second in on-base percentage in 2024, and CBS's Matt Synder called Soto and Lindor the league's best hitting duo heading into the 2025 campaign.
Soto's influence on this Mets team cannot be understated, but their lofty expectations go beyond the 26-year-old. Analysts have predicted that New York will be in contention for a World Series title, a feat that Soto cannot accomplish alone. He spoke about this on Monday, stating that "we have a really talented group."
There is no denying that this Mets lineup is a talented one. With just two days until Opening Day, Soto and his teammates will soon have the chance to put it on full display.