Analyst predicts bold outcome for New York Mets in 2025
It is prediction season for MLB media, and there are high hopes surrounding the New York Mets.
In an appearance on SNY's Baseball Night in New York, Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic predicted that the Mets will win the World Series. The segment was titled "What's your 2025 bold prediction for New York baseball?" and Ghiroli prefaced her statement by saying she expects to be "crushed" for her prediction, but later clarified that her take is "not even that bold."
Unsurprisingly, one of Ghiroli's main justifications for this prediction was the addition of "generational hitter" Juan Soto this offseason. Soto's talent and proven production will give the Mets an unmistakable boost. But another impressive component of the Soto addition has been his transition into the clubhouse, as Carlos Mendoza praised Soto's ability to fit in with the players almost immediately.
Ghiroli also included Mendoza as a reason for her prediction, saying that "we all know how good Carlos Mendoza was in his rookie year." She spoke about last season's deep playoff run, alluding to the valuable experience gained by the players returning from last year's roster.
The experience factor will be crucial for the Mets, as they will be relying on steady play and improvement from some young pieces. For example, 25-year-old third baseman Mark Vientos will be asked to take another step forward following his breakout 2024 season; last week, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that Vientos will begin the season batting cleanup when the Mets face left-handed pitching.
This shows how much trust the team has in the young player, placing him in the top of the lineup with established bats like Lindor, Soto, and Alonso. Vientos has answered the call so far this spring, batting .292 with two home runs and five RBI in 24 at bats.
However, the Mets are also dealing with injuries to top starting pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, while emerging slugger Francisco Alvarez will be sidelined for at least six weeks after having surgery on his left hand. The hope is that other young players like Luisangel Acuña and Brett Baty can make the roster in a utility role and mitigate the loss of Alvarez, along with backup catcher Luis Torrens.
The performance of their young players, as well as the ability to stay healthy, will determine a great deal about what this Mets team can accomplish in 2025. But as Ghiroli pointed out, success in the postseason is about getting "hot at the right time," and this Mets team is "already built to do it, they have the talent."
With so many questions, only time will tell what this team is and what they could become. But with the addition of Soto and the expected growth throughout the roster, Ghiroli thinks "the vibes are at an all time high."