Why Juan Soto chose the Mets over the Yankees
The New York Mets sent shockwaves throughout the baseball world when they signed outfielder Juan Soto in December.
It was a stunning shift in power for New York baseball, as Soto had just completed an incredible season with the cross-town Yankees and led them to a World Series appearance. Most signs pointed to the superstar returning to the Bronx... until he chose to take his talents to Queens.
Read More: Takeaways from Part II of 'The Pursuit' Docuseries About Juan Soto Signing
There's no secret that the Mets had the financial strength to bid for his services. The 15-year, $765 million deal that Soto ultimately accepted is the largest in professional sports history; that total value could increase to $805 million if the Mets void his opt-out and bump his AAV up to $55 million over the final 10 years.
But in an exclusive story from Sports Illustrated, Soto went into all the details regarding his decision - and it goes beyond the money.
Mets owner Steve Cohen has demonstrated an incredible commitment to winning since taking over in 2021; from pouring significant resources into the farm system, securing key contributors like Francisco Lindor long-term, and creating a family-friendly environment attractive to players, Cohen's approach to day-to-day operations has the franchise set up for long-term success. That promise of future success was the key to securing Soto.
“That’s what [Cohen] told me,” Soto said. “He’s going to try to put a winning team out there every year. And he’s capable of it. And I give him all my trust. I hope to be happy.”
This is an especially shocking revelation, especially since the Yankees have been one of the gold standards of long-term success; in addition to their 2024 AL pennant and consistent playoff appearances, they currently have a streak of 32 consecutive winning seasons, the longest active streak in pro sports and the second-longest all time.
But due to an aging, injury-prone roster (that has quickly reared its ugly head this spring), Soto was wary of making a 15-year commitment to the Bronx Bombers due to his desire to contend every year of his career.
“As you see how long this contract is going to be, it just came down to that decision, you know?” Soto said. “What do they have in the farm system? How many times can we be good on this team? I know the Yankees are going to be good for the next five, six years. We don’t know after that.”
In spite of this, the Yankees were originally Soto's first choice in possibly the most anticipated free agency decision in MLB history. But Cohen and the Mets were able to get the upper hand with a greater commitment to winning - and a strong emphasis on taking care of his family, even if they were also treated well in the Bronx.
“I mean, the effort that he puts in,” Soto said. “He put a lot of things out there. They put my family into it. My family, and the way they take care of everything. They have to be taken care of.”
All that matters to Mets fans, though, is that Soto chose their team. And for the next 15 years, the superstar outfielder - featuring a legendary combination of power and plate discipline - will be anchoring the lineup in Queens.