Could Orioles Bring Back Trade Deadline Bust After Not Picking Up Club Option?
The Baltimore Orioles tried to upgrade their roster ahead of the trade deadline to give themselves a better chance at making a deep run in the playoffs.
While they didn't exactly swing for the fences, Mike Elias and his front office were busy putting together multiple deals that brought in established players at positions of need for the back half of the year.
One move that went a bit under the radar was the Orioles landing 2020 Silver Slugger winner Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor leaguer Trey McGough.
This was an upside play by Baltimore.
They were hoping they could revitalize his career by adding him to this contending roster instead of being part of a losing culture. The idea was this would resurface his past form where he was a 30-plus home run threat, giving this lineup some pop.
Unfortunately things didn't work out that way for the Orioles.
Jimenez slashed .232/.270/.316 with just one homer and seven RBI that put his OPS+ at 72. Even though they didn't give up a lot to get him, this was a disappointing deadline acquisition nonetheless.
Because of that, there is virtually zero chance Baltimore brings back the slugger on the $16.5 million club option he has for 2025.
But does that mean he won't be with the Orioles next season?
All signs point to both parties going their separate ways, but there is a possibility they could try to work out a much cheaper contract to get Jimenez back in the organization so they can continue their reclamation project.
It's no secret the 27-year-old isn't held in high regard around Major League Baseball at the moment like he once was, partly due to the injury history he's had since signing his $43 million contract with the White Sox after he finished fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting during his rookie season in 2019.
His market could be awfully small because of that.
If this is the case, then he might want to re-sign with Baltimore who has a history of bringing in veteran players who have been cast aside by teams around the MLB, only for them to produce solid bounce back years during their time with the team.
The Orioles also need some right-handed power.
Ryan Mountcastle continues to be affected by the left field wall, and with Coby Mayo not being a reliable player considering his age and lack of experience, and switch-hitting Anthony Santander expected to leave in free agency, there is a clear need for them to find a slugger.
Maybe they don't feel like Jimenez will ever regain his past form and they're comfortable with letting him walk, but maybe they think another season working with their coaches, many of whom will be new, will help him tap into his Silver Slugger-winning form.
This will come down to price, just like all things in free agency do, but there's a chance Baltimore could attempt to bring him back despite his disappointing stretch in the second half of the year.