With his Four Home Run Outburst, Did Kyle Schwarber Just Lock Up the NL MVP Award?
It's been a magical season for Kyle Schwarber, who was the talk of Major League Baseball once again last night. The Philadelphia Phillies' designated hitter became just the 21st hitter in Major League history to hit four home runs in one game. The 32-year-old slugger went 4-for-6 with a franchise-record nine RBIs in the Phils' 19-4 blowout victory over the Atlanta Braves.
Schwarber has now racked up 49 homers and 119 RBI, as he continues to drive the Phillies to the finish line and another National League East Division title. They picked up a game on the New York Mets in the standings, and are now sitting five games ahead in first place.
For Kyle Schwarber, it was another amazing accolade in a season where he has emerged as one of the game's most dangerous hitters. After the game, the veteran star said it felt great to get a win, and to make some history, as well.
“It’s pretty cool,” Schwarber said. “It was a fun night, great atmosphere. Wouldn’t want to do it with a better group of guys than we have here.”
“[The game] just cooperated. You can do everything right and get out, and you can do everything wrong and get a hit. Got some pitches and put some good swings on it.”
Schwarber joined some elite company with his performance on Thursday: The last Phillies player to hit four home runs in a single contest was Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt, in 1976. Chuck Klein (1936) and 'Big Ed' Delahanty (1896) are the only other players in club history to accomplish the feat.
Has Schwarber Overtaken Ohtani?
There's been an ongoing debate around the baseball world in recent weeks. Can Kyle Schwarber overtake reigning and defending NL MVP Shohei Ohtani? That's no easy task, when you consider that the Dodgers star just came off MLB's first-ever 50-50 season, and he also has value on the mound as one of the better pitching arms in the game.
So, how does an everyman like Schwarber compete with an all-around athlete like Ohtani?
By turning up the power, of course.
While no one can deny Ohtani's talent, Schwarber seems to be becoming the sentimental favorite to take home the hardware this year. You almost see him willing himself to take his game to the next level, and both fans and media have an appreciation for that effort.
While numbers-wise, the Phillies star is hurt by a batting average that has hovered around .250 all season, his power numbers could make up for that. He's currently on pace for 59 home runs this season. That and leading the Majors in RBI might be enough to give Schwarber the edge. And certainly, this signature moment will be in the back of media members' minds when they cast their ballot.