Kyle Schwarber Continues to Hint that he wants to Remain with the Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies fans have been witnessing greatness on a nightly bas from designated hitter Kyle Schwarber. A top candidate for the National League's Most Valuable Player Award, the slugger has captivated all of baseball with his power surge in 2025.
Always a dangerous batter, Schwarber has taken things to a new level this season. He's currently tied for the NL lead in home runs with Shohei Ohtani at 43. He's also atop the Major Leagues in RBI, tied with Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh (who, himself, is having a breakout season) with 102 runners plated thus far. Along the way, Schwarber has displaced future Hall of Famer Bryce Harper as Philly's most dangerous hitter and offensive leader.
Beyond that, the Philadelphia designated hitter says that he feels at home with his current club, and he recently reflected on what multiple departures have meant to him over the course of his stellar career.
“When I first came into the big leagues with the Cubs, even when you make the playoffs and win the World Series the next year... you think, ‘Oh, I’m gonna be here forever. We’re gonna be here forever. We’ve got such a great core,’” Schwarber told USA Today Sports recently. “And then the business side happens, right? I think as a player, you want to make an impression, a lasting impression on a fan base and an organization. And I don’t think that’s something you take lightly.
“I hope I did it in Chicago. I hope I did it in Washington and Boston for a short amount of time. And I hope, if this is it after the year, that I did that here.
“Because you pour so much of everything you have, on a daily basis, into the organization, into the city, into your teammates, and trying to win. You just hope that people – I don’t want to say appreciate it, because that’s what we do – but I know how much we pour in that it becomes home.”
What will it take to keep Kyle Schwarber in Philadelphia?
Most baseball experts believe that Schwarber will be seeking a four-year deal in the range of $120 million at season's end. At 32, this will likely be the veteran's last chance at a monster deal, and it would be foolish for him to pass up a monstrous offer.
At the same time, Schwarber has ingrained himself in the Phillies' culture and has become a fan favorite in a city that is known as one of the toughest towns to play in. His hard work and determined attitude make him endeared by the City of Brotherly Love, and that's saying something.
While teams like the Yankees or Dodgers might swoop in with an outlandish offer, it's not far-fetched to think that Kyle Schwarber might take a little less money to finish his career in Philadelphia. Especially if they happen to pull off a World Series victory this year. That would be the perfect scenario for the Phily faithful, and there's a good chance it just might happen.