Inside The Rangers

Minnesota Twins Crush Nathan Eovaldi's Gem, Texas Rangers Downward Spiral Continues

Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi cruised through seven innings but ran into trouble in the eighth as the Minnesota Twins rallied for a comeback 5-2 win.

Stefan Stevenson

Aug 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Carson Kelly (18) hits an rbi single during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Carson Kelly (18) hits an rbi single during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ARLINGTON — The way 2024 has gone for the Texas Rangers, you could kind of see it coming Saturday evening.

The Minnesota Twins buried Nathan Eovaldi's excellent start with three runs in the eighth, knocking the right-hander from the game and pinning him with the 5-2 loss at Globe Life Field.

It's the Rangers third consecutive loss and 16th loss in their past 21 to drop to a season-high 12 games under .500.

Carson Kelly was 2 for 4 with two RBI as the designated hitter. His run-scoring double in the fourth gave Texas a 2-1 lead.

Three thoughts from Saturday's game:

1. Vintage Eovaldi Unravels Late

Nathan Eovaldi held the Twins to a run on three hits over seven innings on Saturday night.
Aug 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Eovaldi matched a season-high seven innings but the first three batters in the eighth singled to load the bases with no outs. David Robertson replaced Eovaldi, who left with a 2-1 lead, but promptly gave up a bases-clearing single to Willi Castro. The third run on the play scored on Leody Taveras' throwing error to third, giving the Twins a 4-2 lead.
Until the three-hits in the eighth, Eovaldi had held the Twins to a run on three hits while striking out six. He threw 103 pitches. His only mistake was a solo homer in the fourth to Trevor Larnach. Eovaldi was charged with four runs (three earned) on six hits over seven-plus innings and took the loss to drop to 8-7.

2. Adolis García Cools Off

Adolis Garcia was 0 for 4 in Saturday's loss, snapping his three-game his streak.
Aug 3, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Adolis García was 0 for 4, snapping his three-game hit streak. He's hit safely in eight of his past 10 games and 10 of 14 games in August with two homers, two doubles and six RBI. He has reached via hit, walk, or hit-by-pitch in 19 of his past 40 plate appearances.

3. Up Next

Rangers right-hander Tyler Mahle makes his third start in Sunday's series finale against the Twins.
Aug 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (51) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Tyler Mahle (0-1, 2.79) faces Twins right-hander Pablo López (11-8, 4.67) in the series finale at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.

You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published
Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

Home/News