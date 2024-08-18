Minnesota Twins Crush Nathan Eovaldi's Gem, Texas Rangers Downward Spiral Continues
ARLINGTON — The way 2024 has gone for the Texas Rangers, you could kind of see it coming Saturday evening.
The Minnesota Twins buried Nathan Eovaldi's excellent start with three runs in the eighth, knocking the right-hander from the game and pinning him with the 5-2 loss at Globe Life Field.
It's the Rangers third consecutive loss and 16th loss in their past 21 to drop to a season-high 12 games under .500.
Carson Kelly was 2 for 4 with two RBI as the designated hitter. His run-scoring double in the fourth gave Texas a 2-1 lead.
Three thoughts from Saturday's game:
1. Vintage Eovaldi Unravels Late
Nathan Eovaldi matched a season-high seven innings but the first three batters in the eighth singled to load the bases with no outs. David Robertson replaced Eovaldi, who left with a 2-1 lead, but promptly gave up a bases-clearing single to Willi Castro. The third run on the play scored on Leody Taveras' throwing error to third, giving the Twins a 4-2 lead.
Until the three-hits in the eighth, Eovaldi had held the Twins to a run on three hits while striking out six. He threw 103 pitches. His only mistake was a solo homer in the fourth to Trevor Larnach. Eovaldi was charged with four runs (three earned) on six hits over seven-plus innings and took the loss to drop to 8-7.
2. Adolis García Cools Off
Adolis García was 0 for 4, snapping his three-game hit streak. He's hit safely in eight of his past 10 games and 10 of 14 games in August with two homers, two doubles and six RBI. He has reached via hit, walk, or hit-by-pitch in 19 of his past 40 plate appearances.
3. Up Next
Right-hander Tyler Mahle (0-1, 2.79) faces Twins right-hander Pablo López (11-8, 4.67) in the series finale at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.
