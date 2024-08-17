Texas Rangers Rank as One of Biggest Surprises of 2024
When it comes to surprises, the Texas Rangers have been one of the biggest. And not in a good way.
The reigning World Series champions are mired in another rut and there are few signs, if any, that the Rangers can make a move with the season slowly slipping away.
Many of the issues for Texas can be tied to pitching and injuries, but the staggering lack of offense could be the main culprit in the season-long malaise.
MLB.com recently listed the 12 biggest surprises of the season, with the Rangers and Atlanta Braves checking in together for their “run-of-the-mill run production.”
The website pointed out that the Rangers went into the week ranked eighth in the American League in runs. Texas led the league last season.
The Rangers weren’t quite as prolific as the Braves last year, but they seemingly had more upside, with rookies Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter added to a club that scored 881 runs last year. Alas, those two didn’t pop as planned, Adolis Garcia has had his worst season since becoming a regular and Marcus Semien has not been as dynamic.- MLB.com
The Rangers (56-67) have only one extra-base hit in the first two games of the current series with the Minnesota Twins – Semien’s home run in Friday’s 4-3 loss. Overall, Texas has dropped five of six games, eight of 10, and nine of 12 to fall a season-high 11 games below .500 for the first time since the end of the 2022 campaign (68-94).
