Texas Rangers Dates for First Spring Training Workouts Set

Don't look now, but spring training is just around the corner in one month. The Texas Rangers are looking to have a bounce-back season in 2026, and the dates for pitchers and catchers, along with their position players' first workouts, have been set.

Pitchers and catchers will have their first workout in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 10, and the first full squad workout will be Feb. 15.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

It has been two long seasons since the Rangers won the World Series in 2023. They have missed the playoffs the last two seasons, with last season's team fading from the American League wild-card race in September. That created some big changes this offseason in some areas as they look ahead to 2026.

Rangers Begin Spring Training in One Month

Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Shortly after the season ended last September, manager Bruce Bochy and the club agreed to part ways after three seasons. Texas hired Skip Schumaker to replace the World Series-winning coach, and he will have a roster reporting to Arizona that will look different than what Rangers fans are used to seeing.

Chris Young shook things up this winter, and it began with a big trade. Texas sent second baseman Marcus Semien to the New York Mets for outfielder Brandon Nimmo. The Rangers also brought in catcher Danny Jansen and re-signed right-hander Chris Martin.

As far as subtractions go, outfielder Adolis García was non-tendered and signed with the Philadelphia Phillies. Starting pitcher Merrill Kelly went back to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Tyler Mahle signed with the San Francisco Giants. Relief pitchers Phil Maton, Hoby Miner and Jacob Webb signed with the Chicago Cubs. Shawn Armstrong signed with the Cleveland Guardians.

This will be a rather unique spring training for Texas and all other MLB teams. The World Baseball Classic will be held in March with players from across the league playing for their countries. The Rangers will play 29 spring training games over 30 days before the regular season begins in late March on the road.

After opening last season at home at Globe Life Field against the Boston Red Sox, Texas will begin the 2026 season on the road against the defending National League East Division champion Philadelphia Phillies on March 26.

After an off-day on March 27, they will close out the series with two more games against the Philies before moving on to make their only stop down the road in Baltimore to play the new-look Baltimore Orioles. The Rangers' home opener will be on April 3 against the Cincinnati Reds.

More Rangers On SI