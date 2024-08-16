Nathan Eovaldi Returns To Rotation, Max Scherzer Could Be Right Behind Him, Followed By Jon Gray, Jacob deGrom
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers hope they'll finally be flush with starting pitchers soon.
Nathan Eovaldi says he feels good and is starting the 6 p.m. Saturday game against the Minnesota Twins.
The Rangers right-hander missed a start in the rotation with right side tightness. He left the club's road trip to return to Arlington.
"I've never experienced it before. I've had oblique issues and stuff on the left side before, but never on the right," said Eovaldi, who is 8-6 with a 3.75 ERA. "They say, as a pitcher, if you had to have it on one side, you want to have it on your right. Right side is manageable and everything should be good."
Eovaldi left his most recent start on Aug. 10 against the Yankees after three innings. The Rangers are hoping the extra days off is enough for him to manage the tightness he's feeling.
Max Scherzer is scheduled to throw a bullpen session before Friday's game. He has been on the injured list with right shoulder fatigue since July 31 and is available to return as of Thursday.
Jon Gray threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and feels good. He's been on the IL with a right groin strain since July 29 and is eligible to return.
Jacob deGrom will throw to batters before Saturday's game and is expected to start his rehab assignment next week at Double-A Frisco.
deGrom had Tommy John surgery in early June 2023. He's on track to return to the Rangers roster in early September.
