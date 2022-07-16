Pregame Notes: Rangers Face Streaking Mariners

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday's matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers host the Seattle Mariners in the third game of a four-game set Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Field. The Rangers have dropped the first two games against Seattle, a grand slam doomed Rangers in Friday's 8-3 loss.

AL West rival Seattle currently holds a Wild Card spot at 49-42 after sweeping the Washington Nationals in Wednesday's doubleheader. The Mariners are on a season-high 12-game winning streak.

Can Corey Seager keep it up at the plate? After a home run on Friday, Seager now has gone deep in six of the eight games on this homestand.

In the AL West standings, Texas has fallen to third behind the first-place Houston Astros and 6.5 games behind the second-place Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (41-47) vs. Seattle Mariners (49-42)

Saturday, July 16, 2022

3:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Probables:

TEX: Spencer Howard RHP (1-1, 8.04 ERA)

SEA: Logan Gilbert RHP (10-3, 2.80 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root NW

Radio: KIRO 710

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBD

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

TBD

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run underdogs.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle)

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver placed on 60-day Injured List for right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.