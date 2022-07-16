Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Face Streaking Mariners

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday's matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers host the Seattle Mariners in the third game of a four-game set Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Field. The Rangers have dropped the first two games against Seattle, a grand slam doomed Rangers in Friday's 8-3 loss

AL West rival Seattle currently holds a Wild Card spot at 49-42 after sweeping the Washington Nationals in Wednesday's doubleheader. The Mariners are on a season-high 12-game winning streak.

Can Corey Seager keep it up at the plate? After a home run on Friday, Seager now has gone deep in six of the eight games on this homestand.

In the AL West standings, Texas has fallen to third behind the first-place Houston Astros and 6.5 games behind the second-place Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (41-47) vs. Seattle Mariners (49-42)

Saturday, July 16, 2022

3:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: Spencer Howard RHP (1-1, 8.04 ERA)

SEA: Logan Gilbert RHP (10-3, 2.80 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root NW

Radio: KIRO 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

2B0F4C59-B29A-447D-B51D-FC0AD37D7E72
Play

Deserving Decade: Can You Name the Texas Rangers All-Stars?

Rangers All-Stars, a Cowboys Top 10 QB, a Mavericks 'cheerleader' and a weather wind scam, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago
Jul 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) reacts to striking out against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Grand Slam Dooms Rangers In Loss to Mariners

Texas fell behind early and nearly overcame a four-run deficit before a four-run eighth inning allowed Seattle to win its 12th straight

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Mariners 8, Rangers 3: Postgame Notes

Here are the postgame notes from the Texas Rangers' 8-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday at Globe Life Field.

By Inside The Rangers Staff11 hours ago
11 hours ago

TBD

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

TBD

-

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run underdogs.

-

In the News

MLB Agrees to Settle Minor-League Suit for $185 Million

Rangers Open to Extending All-Star Pitcher

Watch: Rangers Elier Hernandez Has First MLB Hit

Corey Seager Named to All-Star Game

MLB Mock Draft: Rangers Take ‘Holliday’

Rangers Infielder is American League Player of The Week

Did Rangers Adolis Garcia's July Downturn Cost Him All-Star Game Nod?

Rangers Martin Pérez Named to AL All-Star Team

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle)

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver placed on 60-day Injured List for right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

Pregame Notes: Rangers Face Streaking Mariners

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday's matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers host the Seattle Mariners in the third game of a four-game set Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Field. The Rangers have dropped the first two games against Seattle, a grand slam doomed Rangers in Friday's 8-3 loss

AL West rival Seattle currently holds a Wild Card spot at 49-42 after sweeping the Washington Nationals in Wednesday's doubleheader. The Mariners are on a season-high 12-game winning streak.

Can Corey Seager keep it up at the plate? After a home run on Friday, Seager now has gone deep in six of the eight games on this homestand.

In the AL West standings, Texas has fallen to third behind the first-place Houston Astros and 6.5 games behind the second-place Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (41-47) vs. Seattle Mariners (49-42)

Saturday, July 16, 2022

3:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: Spencer Howard RHP (1-1, 8.04 ERA)

SEA: Logan Gilbert RHP (10-3, 2.80 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root NW

Radio: KIRO 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBD

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

TBD

-

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run underdogs.

-

In the News

MLB Agrees to Settle Minor-League Suit for $185 Million

Rangers Open to Extending All-Star Pitcher

Watch: Rangers Elier Hernandez Has First MLB Hit

Corey Seager Named to All-Star Game

MLB Mock Draft: Rangers Take ‘Holliday’

Rangers Infielder is American League Player of The Week

Did Rangers Adolis Garcia's July Downturn Cost Him All-Star Game Nod?

Rangers Martin Pérez Named to AL All-Star Team

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle)

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver placed on 60-day Injured List for right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

2B0F4C59-B29A-447D-B51D-FC0AD37D7E72
News

Deserving Decade: Can You Name the Texas Rangers All-Stars?

By Richie Whitt29 minutes ago
Jul 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) reacts to striking out against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Grand Slam Dooms Rangers In Loss to Mariners

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mariners 8, Rangers 3: Postgame Notes

By Inside The Rangers Staff11 hours ago
manfred
News

MLB Agrees to Settle Minor-League Suit for $185 Million

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
Apr 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre . Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pregame Notes: Can Rangers Slow Streaking Mariners?

By Bri AmaranthusJul 15, 2022
Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Elier Hernandez (38) hits a single against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Rangers Elier Hernandez Has First MLB Hit

By Matthew PostinsJul 15, 2022
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez #54 throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Open to Extending All-Star Pitcher's Contract

By Matthew PostinsJul 14, 2022
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mariners 6, Rangers 5: Post-Game Notes

By Inside The Rangers StaffJul 14, 2022