Pregame Notes: MLB All-Star Break Looms as Rangers Host Mariners

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Sunday's matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers host the streaking Seattle Mariners in the final game of a four-game set Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field. The Rangers have dropped all three games to the AL West rival Mariners, who are on a season-high 13-game winning streak. This is the final game for Texas before the MLB All-Star Break.

The Rangers don’t seem to have an answer for one-run games, extra innings or Seattle, as they lost 3-2 in 10 innings on Saturday. Texas is now 1-5 at home in extra-inning games and 5-20 in one-run games.

Can Corey Seager keep it up at the plate? Seager has hits in season-high nine straight games, raising his batting average to .249.

In the AL West standings, Texas has fallen to third behind the first-place Houston Astros and 6.5 games behind the second-place Mariners. Seattle currently holds a Wild Card spot at 50-42 after sweeping the Washington Nationals in Wednesday's doubleheader.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (41-48) vs. Seattle Mariners (50-42)

Sunday, July 17, 2022

1:35 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: Glenn Otto RHP (4-5, 5.50 ERA)

SEA: Chris Flexen RHP (6-8, 3.84 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root NW

Radio: KIRO 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBD

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

TBD

-

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run underdogs.

-

In the News

MLB Agrees to Settle Minor-League Suit for $185 Million

Rangers Open to Extending All-Star Pitcher

Watch: Rangers Elier Hernandez Has First MLB Hit

Corey Seager Named to All-Star Game

MLB Mock Draft: Rangers Take ‘Holliday’

Rangers Infielder is American League Player of The Week

Did Rangers Adolis Garcia's July Downturn Cost Him All-Star Game Nod?

Rangers Martin Pérez Named to AL All-Star Team

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle)

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver placed on 60-day Injured List for right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.