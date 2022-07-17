Pregame Notes: MLB All-Star Break Looms as Rangers Host Mariners
ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers host the streaking Seattle Mariners in the final game of a four-game set Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field. The Rangers have dropped all three games to the AL West rival Mariners, who are on a season-high 13-game winning streak. This is the final game for Texas before the MLB All-Star Break.
The Rangers don’t seem to have an answer for one-run games, extra innings or Seattle, as they lost 3-2 in 10 innings on Saturday. Texas is now 1-5 at home in extra-inning games and 5-20 in one-run games.
Can Corey Seager keep it up at the plate? Seager has hits in season-high nine straight games, raising his batting average to .249.
In the AL West standings, Texas has fallen to third behind the first-place Houston Astros and 6.5 games behind the second-place Mariners. Seattle currently holds a Wild Card spot at 50-42 after sweeping the Washington Nationals in Wednesday's doubleheader.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Texas Rangers (41-48) vs. Seattle Mariners (50-42)
Sunday, July 17, 2022
1:35 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Probables:
TEX: Glenn Otto RHP (4-5, 5.50 ERA)
SEA: Chris Flexen RHP (6-8, 3.84 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
Seattle Mariners
TV: Root NW
Radio: KIRO 710
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
TBD
Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup
TBD
Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run underdogs.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle)
60-Day Injured List
C/DH Mitch Garver placed on 60-day Injured List for right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.