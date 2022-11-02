Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Marcus Semien

The Texas Rangers second baseman had a horrible start, but by season's end he put up quality numbers and qualified for postseason honors.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

2B Marcus Semien

Statistics for 2022: Semien batted .248/.304/.429/.733 (163-for-657) with 101 runs, 282 total bases, 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 83 RBI. He walked 53 times and struck out 120 times. He stole 25 bases and was caught stealing eight times. He played in 161 games, with 148 at second base and 17 at shortstop. He was charged with nine errors total.

Season Transactions: No transactions.

Season Summary: Over time, Semien’s horrible start to this season will be lost to the fog of memory. But Semien didn’t hit a home run until late May and his batting average hovered around .200 until former manager Chris Woodward moved Semien to the leadoff spot. That move, which came in mid-May, seemed to spark Semien’s bat. For the next four months, Semien’s bat continued to get more momentum. By the end of the season not only did Semien’s overall numbers look respectable, he became the second player in 2022 to have 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases this season (joining Adolis Garcia). He played a high-quality second base all season and was named a Gold Glove finalist at the position.

Contract Status: Semien will enter the second year of a seven-year, $175 million deal in 2023. He will be 32 years old and will be paid $26 million.

What’s next: Surely Semien won’t have a second straight season where he starts as a .200 hitter for the first two months, right? With MLB doing away with shift defenses, that should help Semien’s average, too. He enters 2023 as the Rangers second baseman and one of the best in the game.

