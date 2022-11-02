Skip to main content

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Marcus Semien

The Texas Rangers second baseman had a horrible start, but by season's end he put up quality numbers and qualified for postseason honors.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

2B Marcus Semien

Statistics for 2022: Semien batted .248/.304/.429/.733 (163-for-657) with 101 runs, 282 total bases, 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 83 RBI. He walked 53 times and struck out 120 times. He stole 25 bases and was caught stealing eight times. He played in 161 games, with 148 at second base and 17 at shortstop. He was charged with nine errors total.

Season Transactions: No transactions.

Season Summary: Over time, Semien’s horrible start to this season will be lost to the fog of memory. But Semien didn’t hit a home run until late May and his batting average hovered around .200 until former manager Chris Woodward moved Semien to the leadoff spot. That move, which came in mid-May, seemed to spark Semien’s bat. For the next four months, Semien’s bat continued to get more momentum. By the end of the season not only did Semien’s overall numbers look respectable, he became the second player in 2022 to have 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases this season (joining Adolis Garcia). He played a high-quality second base all season and was named a Gold Glove finalist at the position.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Owen White

Owen White was drafted out of high school, had Tommy John surgery and is now rocketing through the Rangers organization.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Win Game 3 of World Series

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

By Matthew Postins
Jun 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc pitches in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Jose Leclerc

The former closer returned to the Texas Rangers from Tommy John surgery in midseason and ended up with a solid season.

By Matthew Postins

Contract Status: Semien will enter the second year of a seven-year, $175 million deal in 2023. He will be 32 years old and will be paid $26 million.

What’s next: Surely Semien won’t have a second straight season where he starts as a .200 hitter for the first two months, right? With MLB doing away with shift defenses, that should help Semien’s average, too. He enters 2023 as the Rangers second baseman and one of the best in the game.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García | Andy Ibáñez | Cole Ragans | Kole Calhoun | Brett Martin | Jose Leclerc

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Marcus Semien

The Texas Rangers second baseman had a horrible start, but by season's end he put up quality numbers and qualified for postseason honors.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

2B Marcus Semien

Statistics for 2022: Semien batted .248/.304/.429/.733 (163-for-657) with 101 runs, 282 total bases, 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 83 RBI. He walked 53 times and struck out 120 times. He stole 25 bases and was caught stealing eight times. He played in 161 games, with 148 at second base and 17 at shortstop. He was charged with nine errors total.

Season Transactions: No transactions.

Season Summary: Over time, Semien’s horrible start to this season will be lost to the fog of memory. But Semien didn’t hit a home run until late May and his batting average hovered around .200 until former manager Chris Woodward moved Semien to the leadoff spot. That move, which came in mid-May, seemed to spark Semien’s bat. For the next four months, Semien’s bat continued to get more momentum. By the end of the season not only did Semien’s overall numbers look respectable, he became the second player in 2022 to have 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases this season (joining Adolis Garcia). He played a high-quality second base all season and was named a Gold Glove finalist at the position.

Contract Status: Semien will enter the second year of a seven-year, $175 million deal in 2023. He will be 32 years old and will be paid $26 million.

What’s next: Surely Semien won’t have a second straight season where he starts as a .200 hitter for the first two months, right? With MLB doing away with shift defenses, that should help Semien’s average, too. He enters 2023 as the Rangers second baseman and one of the best in the game.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García | Andy Ibáñez | Cole Ragans | Kole Calhoun | Brett Martin | Jose Leclerc

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Owen White

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Win Game 3 of World Series

By Matthew Postins
Jun 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc pitches in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Jose Leclerc

By Matthew Postins
Justin Foscue
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Justin Foscue

By Matthew Postins
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) jog off the field after the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers in Running to Sign Aaron Judge From Yankees

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (16) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Making 'Hard Push' for Giants Starter

By Matthew Postins
Jun 23, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brett Martin (59) pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Brett Martin

By Matthew Postins
Orchard Lake St. Mary's pitcher Brock Porter throws against Forest Hills Northern Friday, June 17, 2022, during the MHSAA D1 semifinal at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. Orchard Lake St. Mary's won 9-0. Porter threw a no-hitter. Dsc 9200 Syndication Lansing State Journal
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Brock Porter

By Matthew Postins